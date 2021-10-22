Salvation Army to kick off Angel Tree fundraiser

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holidays are around the corner, and the Salvation Army is making sure they do everything they can to make this holiday season happy for families in need.

The Salvation Army will be opening registration for the Angel Tree program, which will help more than 1,000 children in the six coastal counties with the help of generous donors. Angel Tree is one of many Salvation Army programs that support neighbors in need during the holiday season.

Each angel represents a child to adopt and fulfill their Christmas wishes.

Applicants must bring the following documents to apply:

State-issued photo ID. (Head of household)

Birth certificate or official documentation for each child.

Proof of income/unemployment

If grandparent, proof of custody.

Proof of out the ordinary expenses which caused the family financial hardships.

Our Angel Tree Registration is happening soon! If you are a family in need of assistance this upcoming holiday season in... Posted by Salvation Army MS Gulf Coast on Monday, September 27, 2021

Applicants must meet ONE of the following criteria and provide documentation for such:

SNAP, TANF, Section 8, extreme low employment income. (Federal guidelines of poverty) (Food Stamps can’t be your only source of income)

Parent/Guardian is a student.

Parent/Guardian or child is on disability.

Lost employment within the last 6 months.

Registration Dates:

October 25-27 9:00AM – 12:00PM & 1:00PM – 4:00PM

October 28 1:00PM – 7:00PM

Do NOT bring children when you register.

Salvation Army Center of Hope (2019 22nd Street Gulfport, MS 39501)

For more information, call 228-374-8301. If you’re a Jackson and George County resident, please call 228-762-7222

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.