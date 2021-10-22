WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Salvation Army to kick off Angel Tree fundraiser

The holidays are around the corner, and the Salvation Army is making sure they do everything...
The holidays are around the corner, and the Salvation Army is making sure they do everything they can to make this holiday season happy for families in need.(Salvation Army)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holidays are around the corner, and the Salvation Army is making sure they do everything they can to make this holiday season happy for families in need.

The Salvation Army will be opening registration for the Angel Tree program, which will help more than 1,000 children in the six coastal counties with the help of generous donors. Angel Tree is one of many Salvation Army programs that support neighbors in need during the holiday season.

Each angel represents a child to adopt and fulfill their Christmas wishes.

Applicants must bring the following documents to apply:

  • State-issued photo ID. (Head of household)
  • Birth certificate or official documentation for each child.
  • Proof of income/unemployment
  • If grandparent, proof of custody.
  • Proof of out the ordinary expenses which caused the family financial hardships.

Our Angel Tree Registration is happening soon! If you are a family in need of assistance this upcoming holiday season in...

Posted by Salvation Army MS Gulf Coast on Monday, September 27, 2021

Applicants must meet ONE of the following criteria and provide documentation for such:

  • SNAP, TANF, Section 8, extreme low employment income. (Federal guidelines of poverty) (Food Stamps can’t be your only source of income)
  • Parent/Guardian is a student.
  • Parent/Guardian or child is on disability.
  • Lost employment within the last 6 months.

Registration Dates:

October 25-27 9:00AM – 12:00PM & 1:00PM – 4:00PM

October 28 1:00PM – 7:00PM

Do NOT bring children when you register.

  • Salvation Army Center of Hope (2019 22nd Street Gulfport, MS 39501)

For more information, call 228-374-8301. If you’re a Jackson and George County resident, please call 228-762-7222

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The Gulfport Police Department will appear on COPS, Friday, October 22, and it will feature...
Gulfport Police officer to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show
This undated family photo provided by The Dan Caplis Law Firm, LLC shows a photo of 6-year-old...
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

Latest News

Besides health risks, safely disposing of drugs will cut down on environmental risks. Trace...
Turn in expired and unused meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The three day event is expected to bring a small economic boost.
Gold Wing Rally brings boost to businesses in South Mississippi
A closed culvert system replaced an open drainage ditch behind Sharon Tonti's house on Golf...
Diamondhead places moratorium on landscape ditches to study drainage issues
Motorcycle enthusiasts are pouring in from across the Gulf Coast to participate in the Gold...
Gold Wing Rally brings boost to businesses in South Mississippi