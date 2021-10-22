WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Moss Point city and school leaders challenge alumni association

It’s not just Friday night football that has Moss Point alumni excited for the 2021 homecoming...
It’s not just Friday night football that has Moss Point alumni excited for the 2021 homecoming weekend, but it’s also new ideas for changes in the city’s school district.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not just Friday night football that has Moss Point alumni excited for the 2021 homecoming weekend, but it’s also new ideas for changes in the city’s school district.

Recent and older graduates filled the city hall board room Friday morning for a brunch with Mayor Billy Knight. It was a chance for the mayor to continue his rebranding efforts and show alumni from out of town what the city has to offer now.

“Let us be proud of who we are because of what our city looks like, how we conduct ourselves,” Knight said.

School district leaders joined the mayor at the podium, explaining to the crowd how they are using COVID-19 relief funds to update LED lighting and A/C units in many of the older facilities across the district.

They also said funds will be used to pay for counseling sessions for staff, a district psychiatrist, college experiences and even a COVID-19 vaccine incentive totaling $1,500 for district employees.

“We spent an incredible amount of money or its in the plan to spend money over the next three to four years to help improve the emotional well-being of our teachers and our students and our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent said.

While alumni took time to mingle and learn more about their alma mater, city and school officials also detailed how the former Tigers can help the school district they grew up in.

“Our buildings are old. They are talking about getting air conditioners up to date, filtration correct. They’re talking about changing lighting. Every city on this coast got a brand new high school except Moss Point,” Knight said.

While the district does have a plan in place to update their buildings over the year, Knight proposed that alumni come together to raise $20-$25 million over a ten-year period to help build a new high school.

Alumni like Vanessa Gibson were optimistic about the plan, especially if the alumni association expands into a national group, reaching out to former Tigers from all around the U.S.

“I thought it was pretty forward-thinking,” Gibson said. “I never gave any thought to the idea that ‘Oh my gosh, I wonder if we can actually raise that kind of money.’ But when you start talking about nationally where we are, all over the country and maybe even outside of the country, that’s a possibility. You know why not try? You might be surprised at we are able to accomplish.”

The mayor and school leaders also talked about holding an event to have them share their successes post-high school with current Moss Point students, giving them role models that have spent time in their shoes.

Former Tigers see it not only as an investment in their community but also a way to give the next generation the same tools they had as students.

“I’m looking at some of the grandchildren of some of my classmates right now and it’s important that they get what I got out of this community - a sense of belonging, pride, knowing that people actually care about you,” Gibson said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The Gulfport Police Department will appear on COPS, Friday, October 22, and it will feature...
Gulfport Police officer to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show
This undated family photo provided by The Dan Caplis Law Firm, LLC shows a photo of 6-year-old...
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

Latest News

About 50 breast cancer survivors and supporters gathered Friday at the Isaiah Fredericks...
Breast cancer survivors have heartwarming reunion in Gulfport
The holidays are around the corner, and the Salvation Army is making sure they do everything...
Salvation Army to kick off Angel Tree fundraiser
The 5th Annual Gulf Coast Equality Fest will inspire, educate, commemorate and celebrate the...
HAPPENING Oct. 23rd: Gulf Coast Equality Fest
Besides health risks, safely disposing of drugs will cut down on environmental risks. Trace...
Turn in expired and unused meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day