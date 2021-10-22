WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Gold Wing Rally brings boost to businesses in South Mississippi

The three day event is expected to bring a small economic boost.
The three day event is expected to bring a small economic boost.(WLOX)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorcycle enthusiasts are pouring in from across the Gulf Coast to participate in the Gold Wings Motorcycle Rally.

The three-day event brings a small economic boost to the area and many of the participants look forward to the event all year. Bikes of all shapes and sizes are beginning to roll into Gulfport.

“All three hotels are being filled up with gold wing riders. Plus every night they go out and hit the streets. We went to cracker barrel last night, each one of them goes to different restaurants,” said organizer Charles Lipe.

The three day rally brings thousands to businesses up and down the coast, but the riders are just excited for the comradery.

“We get to go on dinner rides,” said participant Mary Tanner. “We have fun with our friends all the time it is wonderful it really is.”

The event is much more than cruising on the bike. Riders said social events and educational seminars on safety techniques set the event apart.

“Oh it is awesome, it is like one big family. You get to know so many people from going to rally,” said Garry Barrett.

One of the things riders, and really all drivers dislike is the rising cost of gas.

“As the prices get higher it costs you more to go and travel and of course hotel prices stay about the same,” he said. “But the gas prices are really going up and it makes it a little harder to travel sometimes.”

Still, all the participants stressed the rising cost of fuel couldn’t stop them from attending. Gas certainly isn’t cheap right now the national average is $3.37.

Here in South Mississippi those prices are not as high but still hovering just over three dollars. The Gold Wings Rally continues Friday and Saturday with daily rides and social events.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store

Latest News

Besides health risks, safely disposing of drugs will cut down on environmental risks. Trace...
Turn in expired and unused meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Students in the Harrison County School District will have some extra protection on the way to...
Harrison County School District installs cameras on school buses
Dorothy "Donnie" Schneider visits Orange Beach, Alabama.
Warrick Co. woman’s visit to the beach goes viral
A closed culvert system replaced an open drainage ditch behind Sharon Tonti's house on Golf...
Diamondhead places moratorium on landscape ditches to study drainage issues