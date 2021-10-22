Gold Wing Rally brings boost to businesses in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorcycle enthusiasts are pouring in from across the Gulf Coast to participate in the Gold Wings Motorcycle Rally.

The three-day event brings a small economic boost to the area and many of the participants look forward to the event all year. Bikes of all shapes and sizes are beginning to roll into Gulfport.

“All three hotels are being filled up with gold wing riders. Plus every night they go out and hit the streets. We went to cracker barrel last night, each one of them goes to different restaurants,” said organizer Charles Lipe.

The three day rally brings thousands to businesses up and down the coast, but the riders are just excited for the comradery.

“We get to go on dinner rides,” said participant Mary Tanner. “We have fun with our friends all the time it is wonderful it really is.”

The event is much more than cruising on the bike. Riders said social events and educational seminars on safety techniques set the event apart.

“Oh it is awesome, it is like one big family. You get to know so many people from going to rally,” said Garry Barrett.

One of the things riders, and really all drivers dislike is the rising cost of gas.

“As the prices get higher it costs you more to go and travel and of course hotel prices stay about the same,” he said. “But the gas prices are really going up and it makes it a little harder to travel sometimes.”

Still, all the participants stressed the rising cost of fuel couldn’t stop them from attending. Gas certainly isn’t cheap right now the national average is $3.37.

Here in South Mississippi those prices are not as high but still hovering just over three dollars. The Gold Wings Rally continues Friday and Saturday with daily rides and social events.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.