Foggy start for some. Then, nice and warm. Slightly less humid feel by the weekend?

Foggy weather possible this morning. Then, skies become partly cloudy by this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for isolated rain showers. Afternoon high temperatures should warm into the lower to mid 80s. A weak cool front will move into South Mississippi from the north today. North wind behind this front will gradually pull in slightly drier air to our region. This slightly drier air will help to decrease our rain chance for today into the weekend. This slightly drier air may also make it feel slightly less humid at times later Friday into the weekend. Next week, a stronger cold front may bring scattered showers around next Wednesday and Wednesday night. Behind that front, a sharply cooler and crisp pattern may settle in for the rest of the month. The tropics are completely quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. Good news, there no new systems expected to form through the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends next month.