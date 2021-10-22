WLOX Careers
Fallen World War II Corporal returns to Mississippi

Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall
Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall(Gov. Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he is honoring a fallen World War II Corporal from Mississippi.

Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall enlisted at the state recruiting station in Jackson on May 7, 1942. He and 15 others then headed to Marine Corps Base in San Diego for basic training.

Corporal McCall was with his brothers in India Company, 3rd Battalion of the 6th Marines (I-3/6) when they landed on Betio as part of Operation: GALVANIC. It would become one of the bloodiest battles in the Corps’ history.

On Nov. 23, 1943, 23-year-old McCall died and was reportedly buried in Cemetery 33 on Betio Island — a temporary location chosen by his fellow Marines, the survivors of the battle, until the Fallen could be recovered and returned to their families.

The DPAA officially announced to the world that PFC McCall was coming home on Oct. 9, 2019. Scientists used circumstantial evidence and laboratory analyses to identify PFC McCall from among the recovered remains.

Reeves says that there are 72,395 Americans still missing in action from World War II — with 694 being from Mississippi.

“Today, I was honored to join the family of Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall to welcome him home to Mississippi soil. We are forever indebted to Cpl. McCall and America’s greatest generation!”

The governor says he is honored to proclaim Oct. 25, 2021, a Day of Mourning in Remembrance of Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

