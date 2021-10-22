WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Broken heart syndrome on the rise in Americans, study says

More Americans are living with a broken heart.
More Americans are living with a broken heart.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found that broken heart syndrome is on the rise.

It also shows a clear connection on how the heart and the brain react together when stress or anxiety are present.

The official term, takotsubo syndrome, can mirror a heart attack, cause chest pains and shortness of breath.

The study says it happens after a severe emotional or physical event like a breakup or car accident.

The data says mostly women age 50 to 75 have seen the highest increase, accounting for 88.3% of the nearly 135,000 cases among the women in that age group.

One of the study’s authors says some have had cardiac intensive care for days or weeks, but that death is rare.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
What is the ‘delta plus’ variant of the coronavirus?
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Gang boss in Haiti threatens to kill abducted missionaries
Besides health risks, safely disposing of drugs will cut down on environmental risks. Trace...
Turn in expired and unused meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day