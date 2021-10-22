WLOX Careers
Biloxi Pro Hockey preparing for December games at Coliseum

By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum will play host to three FPHL games on December 2, December 17, and December 30.

The Columbus River Dragons and Port Huron Prowlers will face off in the first game.

For hockey fans in South Mississippi, this is a chance to pack the Coliseum as part of Biloxi Pro Hockey’s effort to bring professional hockey back to the Magnolia State for good.

“We have the chance to come out and show support, watch these teams and cheer them on just like they’re the Sea Wolves and the Surge,” Biloxi Pro Hockey sales executive Kory DuMond said. “That’s going to go a long way in determining if we can in fact bring the Sea Wolves back as a full-time member of this league, ready to get going for the 2022-23 season.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

