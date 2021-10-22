WLOX Careers
389 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 79 new cases and four new deaths reported Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the state Friday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 79 new cases and four new deaths were reported.

The new cases were reported in Pearl River County (30), Harrison County (26), Jackson County (12), Stone County (6), Hancock County (4), and George County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George496879739
Hancock77321277215
Harrison34,33853853277
Jackson24,49438228441
Pearl River953323721042
Stone3603648814

Of the 13 new deaths reported in the state on Friday, five of them occurred between Aug. 20 and Oct. 21, including one in Hancock County and two in Jackson County. The other eight deaths, which were identified through death certificate reports, occurred between Sept. 6 and Oct. 17 and included one death in Jackson County.

As of Oct. 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 501,097 cases and 9,990 deaths reported in Mississippi.

.
.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 20, there were 293 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 107 were in the ICU and 59 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

