WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.

A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.
A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.(Source: WSVN/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.

One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The condition of the other officer isn’t known.

A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The Gulfport Police Department will appear on COPS, Friday, October 22, and it will feature...
Gulfport Police officer to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
This undated family photo provided by The Dan Caplis Law Firm, LLC shows a photo of 6-year-old...
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

Latest News

Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
FILE - in this July 7, 2021 file photo, Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier, in...
Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist