WATCH: Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses Mississippi’s abortion challenge

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org.,...
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., which will be heard by the US Supreme Court Dec. 1.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Supreme Court will soon hear Mississippi’s abortion challenge, which could overturn Roe v. Wade. The Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., will be heard Dec. 1. The case will consider whether pre-viability restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional.

The 2018 law allows abortions after 15 weeks only in medical emergencies or if the fetus has a severe abnormality. It makes no exception for rape or incest and punishes doctors who do not follow its guidelines. Two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is appealing a Circuit Court decision that threw out the law, arguing that abortion policies should be made within the state.

You can watch her full interview with David Elliott below.

AG Fitch also talked about her decision to join attorneys general from 16 other states in denouncing statements made by the Justice Department. US Attorney General Merrick Garland is calling on the FBI and other federal agencies to monitor and investigate parents after what he calls a “disturbing spike” in unrest at school board meetings. Fitch says the policy is a blatant example of intimidation tactics.

