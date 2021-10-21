Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run visits Jackson County

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1981, law enforcement agencies all over the nation have laced up their sneakers for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run.

This year’s event was pushed back to the fall due to COVID-19, but that didn’t slow down city and county officers and deputies from their role as guardians of the flame.

It’s a special job for the Special Olympics. Law Enforcement officers from the Jackson County area took the responsibility of carrying the torch through Pascagoula, Moss Point, Gautier and Ocean Springs Thursday.

They’re doing the run now because it was postponed in the spring due to Covid. This weekend a Special Olympics event will take place in Hattiesburg. pic.twitter.com/oRjC3z9eil — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 21, 2021

“Normally we do it before the spring games at Keesler but that was canceled due to COVID,” said Capt. Randy Muffley, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. “The fall games are in Hattiesburg so we’re doing it this week. We started Monday in the north part of the state and we worked our way down to the Coast today.”

Even a passing shower as they made it to the Moss Point/Pascagoula city limits didn’t slow down the runners, and it didn’t stop the torch from burning.

“If we get wet, we have before,” Muffley said. “As law enforcement officers, we deemed guardians of the flame, the flame of hope. It’s up to us to.”

They entered Pascagoula during a shower…but the torch keeps burning. pic.twitter.com/oqucbabq4l — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 21, 2021

After starting in Moss Point and heading down Market Street and to Jackson Avenue, they headed to the courthouse. The torch was then brought over to Gautier.

“When you see these guys compete, nothing brings us more together than sports. The camaraderie, the competition between these athletes, it’s just a joy to watch and for us to participate in this,” Muffley added.

The Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run has raised more than $600 million since its inception back in 1981.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.