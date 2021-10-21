WLOX Careers
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Agencies including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Prisons conducted a shakedown at the Hinds County Detention Center on Wednesday evening.

According to Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, several law enforcement personnel were at the detention center, including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, SWAT and Bureau of Prisons.

Contraband, drugs, cellphones and shanks were all discovered during the search.

This comes days after inmate Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A of the Raymond Detention Center.

A preliminary investigation determined that Richardson was a victim of an assault by several other detainees.

Richardson experienced a medical episode that led to his death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

