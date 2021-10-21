WLOX Careers
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare

Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight with two contract workers, Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio, outside of The Children’s Depot on Lower Myrick Road, according to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.(Jones County Sheriffs Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man was arrested Thursday for causing a disturbance at a Laurel daycare, Jones County deputies said.

Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight with two contract workers, Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio, outside of The Children’s Depot on Lower Myrick Road, according to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the fight happened after Brand tried to grab Del Rio outside the daycare, and both men fought with Brand to keep him from entering the building.

No children or staff members, including the Del Rio and Clark, sustained injuries.

“Great job by Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio in stopping Robert Brand from entering the daycare building,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “They contained the threat until our deputies and investigators arrived on the scene. I’m sure there are a number of parents and family of children at the daycare and staff members at The Children’s Depot who greatly appreciate their courage and willingness to act.”

Kalob Broadway, a new graduate from the Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy as a part-time law enforcement officer, happened to pass by the daycare and also helped restrain Brand.

Brand was treated at the scene by Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders and by EMServ Ambulance Service Medics.

He has since been transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility for booking.

