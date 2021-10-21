WLOX Careers
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop

The school bus driver says parents barged on her bus, and started screaming at her before they yanked her off and started beating and kicking her.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The school bus driver said parents told her they were angry about a bullying incident they say happened on the bus. The driver now wants them to face charges.

“It was horrible,” said school bus driver Andrea Anderson. “They approached the bus, they pushed past other students you know, knocking them down.”

Anderson said as she dropped students off at the corner of Franklin Ave. and N. Dorgenois, some parents were waiting for her. In a cellphone video from a passenger on the school bus, you see the parents on board the bus confronting Anderson. Then the parents dragged Anderson off the bus and continued to beat and kick her at the bus stop, next to the bus which was full of students.

“You know but you decide with your childish mind to come to a bus stop and fight a school bus driver like I’m not gonna press charges because hey, I want all three of them in jail,” she said.

Anderson said she’s recovering from injuries from the fight and is traumatized by what happened, but she said she will return to work.

“I love my job. I do wanna go back simply because it’s a good timeframe for my children,” she said.

As the shock begins to wear off, Anderson hopes no other bus driver has to go through what she went through while dropping students off after school.

Calls made to the school bus company were unsuccessful. The New Orleans Police Dept. said this case is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

