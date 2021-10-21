WLOX Careers
Humid with a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Humid with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today along with some rain-free hours too. Tonight looks mild and muggy. Then, a cold front arrives by tomorrow. Drier air will gradually arrive behind this front. This drier air will allow for lower rain chances Friday into the weekend. This drier air may also bring us a slight drop in humidity Friday into the weekend. We could see isolated showers Sunday, hit-or-miss showers on Monday, and isolated showers Tuesday. But, heavier rains will be possible around next Wednesday and next Wednesday night as a strong cold front and low pressure system approach from the west. Currently, long-range models suggest strong winds from the north next Thursday and next Friday could bring a sharp drop in temperature and humidity just in time for the final weekend of October possibly leading right into Halloween. But, that is a long way away into the future can change. The tropics are still completely quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. Good news, there no new systems expected to form this week or this weekend according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends next month.

