Gulfport Police officer to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulf Coast officer will be making an appearance on a show that’s been on-air for nearly three decades.
The Gulfport Police Department will appear on ‘COPS’ Friday, October 22, and it will feature Officer Steven Fore.
Fore comes from a law enforcement family and is a lifelong resident of Gulfport. He started with the Gulfport Police Department as a community service technician in 2010, and became a sworn full-time officer in July 2012. But in January 2021, he was promoted to sergeant.
The ‘COPS’ episode will be available on Fox Nation, a subscription streaming service. Stay tuned after the episode as Fore has been invited to be a guest commentator for ‘COPS: All Access with Geraldo Riveria.’
Riveria and guest speakers will recap and offer commentary on the episode featuring Officer Fore.
