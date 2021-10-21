Gulfport Police officer to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show

WLOX Careers
The Gulfport Police Department will appear on COPS, Friday, October 22, and it will feature Officer Steven Fore.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulf Coast officer will be making an appearance on a show that’s been on-air for nearly three decades.

The Gulfport Police Department will appear on ‘COPS’ Friday, October 22, and it will feature Officer Steven Fore.

Fore comes from a law enforcement family and is a lifelong resident of Gulfport. He started with the Gulfport Police Department as a community service technician in 2010, and became a sworn full-time officer in July 2012. But in January 2021, he was promoted to sergeant.

The Gulfport Police Department will be making its second appearance on COPS, Friday, October 22. The episode is...

Posted by Gulfport Police Department on Thursday, October 21, 2021

The ‘COPS’ episode will be available on Fox Nation, a subscription streaming service. Stay tuned after the episode as Fore has been invited to be a guest commentator for ‘COPS: All Access with Geraldo Riveria.’

Riveria and guest speakers will recap and offer commentary on the episode featuring Officer Fore.

