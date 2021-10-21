Green hydrogen hub in Mississippi to be largest in US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Jackson-based company has announced plans to build a green hydrogen hub in Mississippi it says will be the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Connected across multiple sites traversing approximately 200 miles in southern Mississippi, Hy Stor Energy’s Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub will produce, store and deliver green hydrogen.

Hy Stor Energy’s CEO Laura Luce says the hydrogen is 100% carbon-free and can be used to create green electricity, substitute or complement natural gas.

It can also replace diesel or other gasoline for heavy-duty trucks, ships, and trains.

Hy Stor will house green hydrogen in caverns developed in Mississippi’s naturally occurring salt domes.