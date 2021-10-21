Blue Moon beer tasting kicks off the 43rd Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night in Ocean Springs, the 43rd Peter Anderon Arts and Crafts Festival kicked off with the Blue Moon beer tasting event.

Live music, food, and of course Blue Moon beer welcomed guests to the Jackson Pearl, a venue that is as much a piece of art as the paintings donning the walls inside. Owner Chari Davis said this event space is the perfect fit to launch this year’s Peter Anderson Festival.

“We believe that art comes in all forms and for us, we are one big art form,” Davis said. “We have art installations all over the place, and we think it’s the perfect platform to showcase art from all over the community.”

Throughout the evening, paintbrushes stroked blank canvases as artists showcased their own special pieces. 2020 Blue Moon Art Project Winner Rod Hedgecock displayed his award-winning piece from the last festival. Hedgecock said his award-winning piece “Upside Down Times” represents overcoming the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The wings kind of symbolize self-determination and freedom and we went through a lot. Everyone’s gone through so much this past year,” Hedgecock said. “I thought it was very appropriate to do a piece called ‘Upside Down Times.’ If you flip the painting you will see that you’ve got an image upside down.”

Hedgecock said he is hopeful this year’s Peter Anderson Festival will create a positive atmosphere for all those visiting the City of Discovery.

“I think the idea that we’re heading towards normalcy is what’s going through my head. Hopefully, people have become better people,” Hedgecock said. “I think that there’s a positive behind this. We’re getting back to normal.”

The Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival will showcase the work of local artists on Nov. 6 and 7 in downtown Ocean Springs.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.