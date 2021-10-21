WLOX Careers
422 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 59 new cases and one new death reported Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths in the state Thursday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 59 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. One death was reported in Harrison County.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (31), Jackson County (16), Pearl River County (9), George County (2), and Hancock County (1). No new cases or deaths were reported Thursday in Stone County.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George496779739
Hancock77281267215
Harrison34,31253853277
Jackson24,48237928441
Pearl River950323721042
Stone3597648814

As of Oct. 20 at 3pm, there have been a total of 500,708 cases and 9,977 deaths reported in Mississippi.

As of Oct. 20 at 3pm, there have been a total of 500,708 cases and 9,977 deaths reported in Mississippi.

As of Oct. 18, there were 282 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 101 were in the ICU and 63 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

