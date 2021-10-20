Tax increment financing could soon transform west Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders in Pass Christian are once again working to encourage businesses to come to the Pass. The discussion centered on tax-increment financing and if the city wanted to create a TIF district to encourage development.

The Board of Alderman voted to create the West Pass Station TIF district on Tuesday night 3-2. It is a project that Mayor Jimmy Rafferty has pushed for, and he believes could greatly enhance the amount of money circulating in the community. The property right now doesn’t earn the city a lot in regard to tax dollars.

“We get $504 per year now. Once it is fully developed, it equates to half a million for the city and also roughly $400,000 to the school system,” Rafferty said.

Many, some even on the board, don’t believe the potential projects will bring in that amount of money.

“This project has not been approved by any financial institution yet. So there is no guarantee that it will be a $54 million dollar project,” said Alderman Victor Pickich.

Others on the board stress that the city needs more development to bring in more money and the tax breaks granted by the TIF District could help lure development into the area.

“For this city to operate and to operate effectively, you need growth. A lot of people don’t want to hear that, but that is where it is at,” said Alderman Kirk Kimball

Some community members are not a fan of the location, some believe the proposed project that could take advantage of the tax breaks is too large and will fail, but several just wanted to have their opinions heard.

“I understand the city does need to grow, but citizens do have an input on how they would like it to grow and if they are going to incentive growth, encourage growth, we have a right to have an input,” said Pass Christian resident Jacqueline McWilliams.

A public hearing took place and notice was given. However, several community members stated they heard just prior to the meeting and that the location of the district was decided prior to the public hearing. This is not the first time TIF funding has been used on the Coast. Several other communities have created districts to encourage development and it’s a fairly common practice.

