WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

State granted partial stay while mental health suit on appeal

5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)(KWTX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves has granted a partial stay on enforcing the ruling in the federal government’s suit against the state’s mental health system.

Reeves handed down the ruling last week, granting a stay on five provisions of his earlier ruling.

The case is now on appeal to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reeves ruled on the state’s mental health case in early September. Under the ruling, the state had 120 days to draw up an initial plan to bring its Department of Mental Health and mental health offerings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The state had 180 days to submit its final implementation plan to the court.

Provisions of that ruling put on hold include:

  • Requiring the state to implement a plan to provide peer support services at satellite community mental health offices by the end of fiscal year 2022
  • Requiring the state to fund an additional 250 CHOICE housing vouchers in fiscal year 2022 and an additional 250 housing vouchers in 2023
  • Requiring the state to implement an annual clinical review process
  • and requiring the state to develop its implementation plan with 120 days of the court’s order

Attorneys say the state is prepared to perform all other obligations under the order and will resume work on the other mandates pending the outcome of the appeal.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

After a month of a student bringing gun to Stone County school, Superintendent responds
Month after student brings gun to Stone County school, superintendent responds
Frank Parker of Vancleave trailers his crab boat Wednesday after checking his traps in Biloxi.
Second round of CARES Act money now available to Coast fishermen
Road repairs in the works for the City of Gulfport
Road repairs in the works for the City of Gulfport
In the past month, Stone County Superintendent Owen her staff has had more training to make...
Parents in Stone County have growing concerns with sending their children to school
Residents are fed up with bumpy commutes in Gulfport. That is going to change after city...
$13 million approved for road repairs in Gulfport