South Mississippi military veteran celebrates extraction of Afghan interpreter

By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a mission accomplished for a South Mississippi U.S. Marine veteran who worked to help a key interpreter and others get out of war-torn Afghanistan.

You may remember the work Moises Espinal did when he spent two tours in the Middle East, and involved himself in the grassroots organization Allied Extract to help Afghan military colleagues escape.

It’s been four months’ worth of back and forth communication as Espinal and his partners tried to get Afghan Interpreter “Lucky” and others out and away from the new Taliban rule.

This week, that work paid off.

Lucky, whose real name is Aneal, can be seen in a video walking through an airport headed to freedom along with his wife, an Afghan doctor and his family.

“After the airport closed down in Kabul, we moved close to 140 people up to Mazar which is in the northern province,” Espinal said. “Monday morning at around 1:00 am our time, they called me and told me they were being picked up by a shuttle. By 3:00 am our, time they were on the plane and two hours later they were at a military base in the United Arab Emirates.”

Espinal said it was a relief but he still wasn’t 100% sure the job was done.

“The skeptic in me was also questioning if this was a Taliban ambush, or was this a potential set up, but we, on our end, did our part,” Espinal added. “Once they sent me a picture of them in the terminal, I figured I could finally go to sleep.”

And now, Aneal and others are out of harm’s way. Espinal added that he and Allied Extract have more work to be done to help more Afghan allies in need.

“We’re seeing an uptick in activity, and we hope the trend continues up,” he said.

So far, we’re told Allied Extract has helped at least 240 people get out of Afghanistan in the last few months.

