WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Road repairs in the works for the City of Gulfport

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents are fed up with bumpy commutes in Gulfport. That is going to change after city leaders approved $13 million for road repairs throughout the city during a meeting Tuesday night.

“Starting immediately, we’re going to be looking at and going over lists of different roads that we can go out and start to get to work on,” Communications Manager Jase Payne told WLOX.

Payne said the project is funded by internet sales tax revenue and will allow for 100 miles of road to be paved as well as improvements to infrastructure like filling potholes.

“Not only do we know that we have work to do, but our citizens, they want to make sure that their roads, their neighborhoods, as well as where they travel every single day are being maintained and they’re being kept up with,” Payne said.

George and Anesha Price have been living off of 28th Street in Gulfport for about eight years. It’s one road they feel should make the city’s list.

“It’s like damaging to the cars, the tires sometimes. You like hit a pothole, and, then five minutes later, you got air coming out your tires,” Anesha said. “If we get the city to kind of fix things, we can spend less money on new tires.”

City leaders said while their top priority is to repair high-traffic roadways, they will also be focusing heavily on Gulfport neighborhoods.

The project is allotted over 12 years but officials said they’re getting to work right away.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus

Latest News

After a month of a student bringing gun to Stone County school, Superintendent responds
Month after student brings gun to Stone County school, superintendent responds
Frank Parker of Vancleave trailers his crab boat Wednesday after checking his traps in Biloxi.
Second round of CARES Act money now available to Coast fishermen
In the past month, Stone County Superintendent Owen her staff has had more training to make...
Parents in Stone County have growing concerns with sending their children to school
Residents are fed up with bumpy commutes in Gulfport. That is going to change after city...
$13 million approved for road repairs in Gulfport