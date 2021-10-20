Picayune Early Head Start program receives $100k community donation

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - High performance at the Early Head Start program in Pearl River County is gaining the attention of local businesses. As a result, the program has received a generous donation that will help enhance classrooms in many ways.

One-on-one time and hands-on learning are tactics pre-school teachers use daily. Those tactics are being noticed more outside of the classrooms.

“Now that our community has grasped the understanding of the importance of early childhood development, they’re investing in that,” said program director Pamela Thomas.

First Bank has donated $100,000 to the Early Head Start program in Picayune. Thomas said this donation will spread far throughout the program.

“One of the curriculums we’re excited about adding is that social and emotional development piece,” Thomas said. “We want to bring in a lot of the reinforcement and guidance in the classroom for children, helping them to cope and manage their behavior and emotions.”

Thomas said all pre-school teachers must be certified and this additional money will help match pay with experience.

“We send teachers off to different trainings for enhancing their curriculum training and development and understanding. They usually go out of town. You got overnight stay, you got travel, all of those things. That runs like $2,000, $3,000,” she said.

While students spend most of their time in the classroom, Thomas said enhancing the space where they break free is on her radar as well and wants to add new playground equipment that’s age-appropriate for all of the children.

The young minds are tomorrow’s leaders, and Thomas said she is thankful to know the community is investing in their future.

There are only four Head Start Pre-School classrooms at South Side Lower Elementary school, and Thomas said donations like this one will eventually help the school to accept more children each semester.

