WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Picayune Early Head Start program receives $100k community donation

By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - High performance at the Early Head Start program in Pearl River County is gaining the attention of local businesses. As a result, the program has received a generous donation that will help enhance classrooms in many ways.

One-on-one time and hands-on learning are tactics pre-school teachers use daily. Those tactics are being noticed more outside of the classrooms.

“Now that our community has grasped the understanding of the importance of early childhood development, they’re investing in that,” said program director Pamela Thomas.

First Bank has donated $100,000 to the Early Head Start program in Picayune. Thomas said this donation will spread far throughout the program.

“One of the curriculums we’re excited about adding is that social and emotional development piece,” Thomas said. “We want to bring in a lot of the reinforcement and guidance in the classroom for children, helping them to cope and manage their behavior and emotions.”

Thomas said all pre-school teachers must be certified and this additional money will help match pay with experience.

“We send teachers off to different trainings for enhancing their curriculum training and development and understanding. They usually go out of town. You got overnight stay, you got travel, all of those things. That runs like $2,000, $3,000,” she said.

While students spend most of their time in the classroom, Thomas said enhancing the space where they break free is on her radar as well and wants to add new playground equipment that’s age-appropriate for all of the children.

The young minds are tomorrow’s leaders, and Thomas said she is thankful to know the community is investing in their future.

There are only four Head Start Pre-School classrooms at South Side Lower Elementary school, and Thomas said donations like this one will eventually help the school to accept more children each semester.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang...
‘I’m not going to live in fear’: Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience

Latest News

The U.S. House passed the bill unanimously. It now goes to the U.S. Senate for approval.
LIVE: Biloxi post office could soon be named after slain officer
Few showers possible tonight
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
It’s been four months’ worth of back and forth communication as Espinal and his partners tried...
South Mississippi military veteran celebrates extraction of Afghan interpreter
A donation was provided to help enhance classrooms and the future with accepting more children...
First Bank donates $100,000 to Picayune School District's Early Head Start program