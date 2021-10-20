Numerous showers likely Wednesday. Heavy downpours possible.

Much higher humidity has settled into our region and will be sticking around for the rest of the week. After a 15-day stretch of mostly rain-free weather, today will likely bring South Mississippi numerous showers with a chance for thunderstorms. This rainier pattern will continue tonight and tomorrow thanks to Gulf moisture continuing to move onto our coast. A weak cold front may arrive around Friday which won’t bring a blast of colder air but could at least drop our rain chances and slightly drop the humidity just in time for this upcoming weekend. The tropics are completely quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. Good news, there no new systems expected to form this week according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends next month.