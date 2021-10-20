WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Mississippi receives $1.3M grant to help students finish degree

(WCAX)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Adults who started college and didn’t get a chance to finish, perhaps because of finances, now have the opportunity to earn their degree through a grant.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) $1.3 million to fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete (C2C) Tuition Assistance Grant through 2023.

Funds can be used at any of the public universities or community colleges in the state of Mississippi.

The Complete 2 Compete program provides one-on-one support for adult learners who have earned college credits, but not a degree.

Qualifying returning students will receive a $1,000 grant that can be renewed every semester.

The award helps pay for any coursework needed to graduate and can help repay a prior debt to allow students the opportunity to return and graduate.

More information on C2C can be found here or by calling (833) 222-4338.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang...
‘I’m not going to live in fear’: Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience
Efua Asieda, a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital, was the first professional caregiver...
Registered nurse at Memorial Hospital recognized as ‘Mississippi Hero’
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus; major delays expected on Hwy. 84
School principals say Tuesday morning they will make sure all students participate in the...
Expect to hear tornado sirens go off early Wed. in statewide drill
MDHS hired former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott to help investigate and recoup misspent TANF dollars.
MDHS proceeding with civil complaints to recoup misspent TANF funds
City leaders and residents hope TIF brings in developement.
Tax increment financing could soon transform west Pass Christian