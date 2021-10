WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ward 4 Alderman seat will soon be filled again after Tuesday’s special election.

Jeanette Morrison Jackson beat out opponents Paul Ladner and Douglas Smith for the seat.

The opening for the seat was caused by the death of Darryl Stringfellow, who died on Aug. 28 at 67 years old.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.