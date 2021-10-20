Humid with hit or miss showers and storms today

The humidity is back! The rest of the day will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible today. Some of us may miss out on the rain, while others of us could see heavy downpours. Temperatures will only drop near 70 by Thursday morning. A few showers and storms are possible overnight.

Thursday will feature a chance for more showers and storms. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. A weak front will move in by Friday, and it may bring some isolated showers. It’s still going to be very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will be slim to none on Saturday. There will be a small drop in the humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

