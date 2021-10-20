WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Humid with hit or miss showers and storms today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The humidity is back! The rest of the day will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible today. Some of us may miss out on the rain, while others of us could see heavy downpours. Temperatures will only drop near 70 by Thursday morning. A few showers and storms are possible overnight.

Thursday will feature a chance for more showers and storms. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. A weak front will move in by Friday, and it may bring some isolated showers. It’s still going to be very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will be slim to none on Saturday. There will be a small drop in the humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang...
‘I’m not going to live in fear’: Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience
Efua Asieda, a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital, was the first professional caregiver...
Registered nurse at Memorial Hospital recognized as ‘Mississippi Hero’
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

It's definitely more humid today. Hit or miss showers possible.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Numerous showers likely Wednesday. Heavy downpours possible.
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
More humid, rain possible tonight
Humidity returns
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast