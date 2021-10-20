WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer

By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The father of a little boy whose body was found in a freezer has been indicted on a murder charge.

Court records confirm Kassceen Weaver is now charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and aggravated malicious wounding in the death of his 5-year-old son, Eliel Adon Weaver, according to WWBT.

Eliel’s body was found in a freezer at a home in June.

Investigators said the body had been there for more than a year.

The mother, Dina Weaver, is charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of their young son.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Detectives with the Chesterfield County Police presented their evidence to a grand jury on indictments for Kassceen for felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding and felony child neglect.

Kassceen was served the indictments on Oct. 15 and is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. He’ll be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang...
‘I’m not going to live in fear’: Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience
Efua Asieda, a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital, was the first professional caregiver...
Registered nurse at Memorial Hospital recognized as ‘Mississippi Hero’
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
School principals say Tuesday morning they will make sure all students participate in the...
Expect to hear tornado sirens go off early Wed. in statewide drill