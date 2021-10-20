WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Expect to hear tornado sirens go off early Wed. in statewide drill

School principals say Tuesday morning they will make sure all students participate in the...
School principals say Tuesday morning they will make sure all students participate in the drill, and learn more information about tornadoes.
By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornado sirens will blaze Wednesday morning, but there’s no need to panic, it’s just a drill.

It’s a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. that’s a part of Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

You will hear the warning sirens activated across the city and weather radios will sound as well.

Emergency officials are encouraging everyone to take time, whether you are at home, work, school or out shopping, to know what you will do and where you will go if a tornado threatens.

According to MEMA, 82 confirmed tornados were reported in Mississippi in 2020.  

This week, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming secondary severe weather season.

Emergency leaders say these drills could be life-saving.

This week, you are also reminded to prepare for wintry weather which includes snow and ice.

In the event of any severe weather, it’s important to have a plan, know how to get alerts and be prepared to take action.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang...
‘I’m not going to live in fear’: Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience
Efua Asieda, a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital, was the first professional caregiver...
Registered nurse at Memorial Hospital recognized as ‘Mississippi Hero’
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

MDHS hired former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott to help investigate and recoup misspent TANF dollars.
MDHS says the agency will proceed with civil complaints to recoup misspent TANF funds
City leaders and residents hope TIF brings in developement.
Tax increment financing could soon transform west Pass Christian
Vaccine mandates taking effect in some settings while other Mississippians continue to push back
Vaccine mandates taking effect in some settings while other Mississippians continue to push back
MDSH to issue civil complaints for misspent tanf funds
MDSH to issue civil complaints for misspent TANF funds