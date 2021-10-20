Expect to hear tornado sirens go off early Wed. in statewide drill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornado sirens will blaze Wednesday morning, but there’s no need to panic, it’s just a drill.

It’s a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. that’s a part of Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

You will hear the warning sirens activated across the city and weather radios will sound as well.

Emergency officials are encouraging everyone to take time, whether you are at home, work, school or out shopping, to know what you will do and where you will go if a tornado threatens.

According to MEMA, 82 confirmed tornados were reported in Mississippi in 2020.

This week, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming secondary severe weather season.

Emergency leaders say these drills could be life-saving.

This week, you are also reminded to prepare for wintry weather which includes snow and ice.

In the event of any severe weather, it’s important to have a plan, know how to get alerts and be prepared to take action.

