448 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 72 new cases and no new deaths reported Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 448 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the state Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 72 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (23), Jackson County (14), Pearl River County (21), Hancock County (6), George County (4), and Stone County (4).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George496579739
Hancock77271267215
Harrison34,28153753277
Jackson24,46637928441
Pearl River949423721042
Stone3597648814

Statewide, 11 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Of those, 10 occurred between Oct. 6-19. One was identified through death certificate reports and occurred on Oct. 14. None of the 11 new deaths reported were in the six lower counties of the state.

As of Oct. 19 at 3pm, there have been a total of 500,286 cases and 9,968 deaths reported.

.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 18, there were 282 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 101 were in the ICU and 63 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

