WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

West Jones student killed in crash with school bus

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a West Jones High School senior driving the truck died in the crash.

About 11 students were on the bus. None were reported injured in the crash, according to JCSD.

WDAM was told that the school bus was headed to West Jones High School carrying mainly middle school students.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.

Bumgardner said one lane of traffic was reopened about 7:59 am to allow traffic to begin flowing.

MDOT cleared the traffic alerts for the area at 11:04 a.m.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency service agencies were also on the scene.

Drivers are still asked to use caution in this area.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang...
‘I’m not going to live in fear’: Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience
Efua Asieda, a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital, was the first professional caregiver...
Registered nurse at Memorial Hospital recognized as ‘Mississippi Hero’
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 448 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in...
448 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
It's definitely more humid today. Hit or miss showers possible.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Mississippi receives $1.3M grant to help students finish degree
School principals say Tuesday morning they will make sure all students participate in the...
Expect to hear tornado sirens go off early Wed. in statewide drill