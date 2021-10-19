Warm and sunny today. More humid tonight.

We’re seeing plenty of sunshine today, and we’ll warm up near 80 this afternoon. The humidity won’t be too bad this afternoon, but it will be muggier this evening and overnight tonight. A few showers can’t be ruled out this evening and overnight tonight. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. A few heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be near 80. Thursday will also bring scattered showers and storms with highs near 80. A few showers may linger into Friday, but rain chances will be lower. It’s going to be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a small chance for isolated showers this weekend, but many of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, we are not expecting any new development in the next five days.

