South Mississippi soup kitchens brace for busy holiday season

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Soup kitchens along the Coast have done what they can to feed people in need through the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple hurricanes, and with the holidays around the corner, they’re going to have even more on their plate.

It may be mid-October, but the holidays are already on the minds of The Lord is My Help’s staff.

“We’re starting to see a much larger turn up of people coming in,” General Manager Barbara Ruddiman said.

The Ocean Springs food kitchen already has late November circled on their calendar.

“Our big celebration is always Thanksgiving,” Ruddiman said. “Since our mission is to feed people, that just seems to be a fitting holiday that we adopt.”

Organizers are making sure their workforce is set to serve out of the kitchen or deliver food through Meals on Wheels.

“Everybody is a volunteer,” Ruddiman said. “Every week, I have 20 people alone that drive my Meals on Wheels. They’re very conscientious about what they’re doing because they realize that if they don’t show up to deliver, then we have people at home that don’t eat.”

One of those volunteers is Tom Butera, an Ocean Springs resident who helps serve meals out of the kitchen.

“It helps the community and it makes my wife happy too,” Butera said.

He’s one of the group of volunteers with the St. John’s Episcopal Church, one of the many organizations that step up to the plate to make sure everything runs smoothly at the food kitchen.

“It’s not easy to cook large amounts of food for a lot of people,” he said.

As The Lord Is My Help gears up for another holiday season, the staff and volunteers will have to deal with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the biggest things that we’re having an issue with is the frozen turkeys for us to hand out,” Ruddiman said.

That’s a problem for the 150 Thanksgiving baskets that they prepare each year, so that families can prepare their own feasts at home without worrying about the costs. Organizers also said they’re seeing similar issues with other food products too.

“I guess everything is in short supply right now or just hard to find,” Butera said.

Still, the food kitchen crew is optimistic, especially after keeping the doors open through the worst of the recent years.

“We have not missed one day through the COVID and we are very proud to say that,” Ruddiman said.

However, officials ask that South Mississippians continue to show their generosity, either with their wallets or donations.

“We always try to be very generous over the holidays, but with that said, we can only be as generous as with what we have on hand,” Ruddiman said.

For more information about donations or volunteering, visit The Lord Is My Help website.

