PROGRAMMING ALERT: WLOX signal to be down overnight for maintenance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re one of our late night television viewers, we apologize in advance for tonight’s interruption. Starting at midnight and lasting until 4:30am, we’ll turn off our signal to take care of some maintenance work at our transmitter site.

The good news is the work will enhance your viewing experience when you watch WLOX. And because it’s overnight work, most of you will be asleep. So, you won’t even realize we’re off the air.

We’ll flip the switch back on by the time Good Morning Mississippi begins at 4:30am Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.