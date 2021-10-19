Nice Tuesday. Rainier Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cool morning in the 50s for many of us. High pressure will bring our region another nice day today. However, it won’t be quite as crisp as yesterday and this afternoon’s high temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees which is closer to normal but is around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. The area of high pressure will slide away from us to the east by tomorrow. This means we will see south wind off of the Gulf for Wednesday and Thursday leading to higher humidity and better chances for showers and thunderstorms. A weak cold front may arrive around Friday which won’t bring a blast of colder air but could at least drop our rain chances and drop the humidity just in time for this upcoming weekend. The tropics are completely quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. Good news, there no new systems expected to form this week according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends next month.