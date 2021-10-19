WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Nice Tuesday. Rainier Wednesday and Thursday.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another cool morning in the 50s for many of us. High pressure will bring our region another nice day today. However, it won’t be quite as crisp as yesterday and this afternoon’s high temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees which is closer to normal but is around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. The area of high pressure will slide away from us to the east by tomorrow. This means we will see south wind off of the Gulf for Wednesday and Thursday leading to higher humidity and better chances for showers and thunderstorms. A weak cold front may arrive around Friday which won’t bring a blast of colder air but could at least drop our rain chances and drop the humidity just in time for this upcoming weekend. The tropics are completely quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. Good news, there no new systems expected to form this week according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends next month.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Justin Fayard of Gulfport works for a federal contractor and is the sole provider for his...
Gulfport family pushes back against federal vaccination mandate
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
Monday morning, a crowd filled Million Air in Gulfport as Pascagoula Fire Capt. Jacob Latch's...
South Mississippians honor fallen Pascagoula firefighter, Capt. Jacob Latch

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly again tonight
Cool again tonight
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Cool and crisp tonight. Higher humidity returns soon.
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Cool and crisp today, but higher humidity returns soon.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast