Memorial Hospital nurse recongized by Mississippi Heroes

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An organization called Mississippi Heroes paid it forward to a healthcare worker at Memorial Hospital Monday night for going the extra mile with a patient.

The group, along with many of her co-workers, filled the hallways around 7 p.m.

It was an emotional surprise for registered nurse Efua Asieda as she broke into tears.

“You’re very special to me, and you always will be. So, thank you so much,” Rachel Barajas said to her.

Barajas traveled in and out of Memorial Hospital for two years with her husband, diagnosed with colon cancer, before he died in January.

“She kept coming in and checking on us, and she wasn’t even our assigned nurse for the night,” Barajas said. “So, that really stood out to me.”

“I just love the interaction with my patients,” Asieda said. “I mean, they all have a whole lot of experiences from different backgrounds.”

She nominated Asieda as a Mississippi Hero.

“We created this just to give a little relief and support and love to the people that need it most,” Executive Director Katherine Sutton said.

The group presented Asieda with a care package full of self-care products like dinner and spa certificates.

They then gifting all other nurses with a motivational book written by Jackie Castro-Cooper.

“We need to uplift and support caregivers,” Castro-Cooper said. “That’s one of the reasons why not everyone’s in a hospital, not everyone’s suffering because there’s someone that cares and loves them, and we need to support them.”

Castro-Cooper is a holistic-alternative physical therapist and a volunteer with Mississippi Heroes.

“I just love to be with caregivers and to remind everyone that’s listening but if you are a caregiver, you really have to prioritize yourself first because you are a better caregiver when you care for yourself and you love yourself first,” she said.

Mississippi Heroes recognizes one special person every month.

Organizers said Asieda is their first professional caregiver honored.

The group will also host a First Responders Halloween cruise on Friday, free for all first responders and a plus one.

