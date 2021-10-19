Fort Bayou Bridge closing for overnight repairs this week

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Jackson County might have to find alternate routes during their overnight commutes.

The Fort Bayou drawbridge in Jackson County will be closed beginning Tuesday night on Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21.

The bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Outside of those hours, the bridge will be open to traffic.

