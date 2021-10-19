WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Fort Bayou Bridge closing for overnight repairs this week

The construction and renovation took just over two months, and residents are glad that the...
The construction and renovation took just over two months, and residents are glad that the popular road is re-opening.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Jackson County might have to find alternate routes during their overnight commutes.

The Fort Bayou drawbridge in Jackson County will be closed beginning Tuesday night on Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21.

The bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Outside of those hours, the bridge will be open to traffic.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Justin Fayard of Gulfport works for a federal contractor and is the sole provider for his...
Gulfport family pushes back against federal vaccination mandate
Inflation hits pocketbooks hard
Inflation rates are rising and hitting wallets hard
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season

Latest News

The tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing in downtown Pascagoula are passable once again...
Traffic moving again after train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula
There's a broken water line causing issues at Cleveland and 5th in Long Beach.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busted sewer line closes Long Beach intersection
Captain Brian Dykes explains how Biloxi Police plan to keep traffic in check as Cruisers...
Captain Brian Dykes on Biloxi's Cruisin' Traffic Plan
Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge