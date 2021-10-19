WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car

By Brendan King
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WTVR) – Since 1987, customers at the Burger King in Tappahannock can expect employee Lisa Bateman to greet them with a smile and a hello.

“She knows my order,” said customer Jaki Vazquez. “As soon as she hears my voice, she’s like, ‘Do you want the usual?’”

No matter the weather – rain, snow, cold or heat – the 60-year-old woman walks nearly a mile to work each shift.

What started as a Facebook post turned into a communitywide fundraiser to buy Bateman a new car.

“We raised a little over $4,200 for her,” Vazquez said.

“I see her walking all the time and I figure it would be nice to do something like this for someone in the community,” said customer Jason Cunningham.

Monday afternoon, Bateman was presented with a car from her community.

“We as a town of Tappahannock wanted to show you a little bit of appreciation for your hard work, for always giving us positive energy,” Vazquez said, handing Bateman the keys.

Bateman giggled in excitement and cried tears of joy.

“I really enjoy what I do, when I make them happy, I’m happy,” Bateman said.

Bateman said she’s walked down Tappahannock Boulevard to work for the last seven years.

“I just look at it this way, just like I told my manager, as long as my little legs can take me, I’m going to do it, I’m going to work,” Bateman explained.

At 60 years old, Bateman says she has no plans to leave her job at Burger King. She also has a second job at a nearby Wendy’s.

She says she’ll continue working until she physically no longer can.

Copyright 2021 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Justin Fayard of Gulfport works for a federal contractor and is the sole provider for his...
Gulfport family pushes back against federal vaccination mandate
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang...
‘I’m not going to live in fear’: Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar child pornography case
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval...
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers