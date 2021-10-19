WLOX Careers
Crittenden Distillery keeps business flowing despite challenges

By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - From producing and storing more than 2,000 thousand barrels of whiskey to cranking out hand sanitizer at the height of COVID-19, the Crittenden Distillery in Hancock County has managed to keep pouring despite lots of challenges.

The whiskey goes from barrels to bottles then to the State Alcohol Beverage Control warehouse in Jackson before going to liquor stores to be sold.

The issue? The ABC warehouse in Jackson is full and supplies are just sitting there waiting to be delivered. It’s just one facet of the sobering reality he and other businesses are floating in right now.

“We made about 800 barrels of whiskey this last year,” said Matt Crittenden. “It’s been kind of interesting. You’ve got a supply chain backlog. I wanted to do mini’s but I can’t get caps because of the supply shortage. You name it, it’s affected us. Wood prices have gone up. You see the barrel, steel has gone up, shipping’s up. So it’s a whole litany of issues. Grain prices have been wild.”

If you remember last year, the Crittendens made hand sanitizer during the height of the pandemic. They’re still making whiskey, they’re still bottling, caps aside, and they’re hoping things will break up in that logjam.

“You know it’s been difficult, but as a small business owner, you need to keep going and grind out. You can’t let obstacles get in your way and you quit,” Crittenden added.

They’re not quitting. In fact, they’re expanding, with a new warehouse being built to house more whiskey and potentially more business down the road.

