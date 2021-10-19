College Park Elementary gets a head start on 22nd annual Veterans Day celebration

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One elementary school in Gautier is getting a head start on thanking the men and women who have served our country. This year will mark 22 years that College Park Elementary has partnered with Gautier High School for its annual Veterans Day celebration.

“I put red and blue, the American flag,” said second-grader Gianna.

Gianna and her classmates at College Park Elementary are preparing for Veterans Day a little early this year. Teachers have encouraged their students to put their creativity to the test to show veterans just how thankful they really are.

“You can use the red, blue, and I leave spaces for the white and I put little stars around it,” said Darayln Hodge.

Each year, College Park students delivered handwritten cards to veterans during the high school’s annual Veterans Day breakfast. However, this year, things have changed due to COVID-19.

“Instead of being able to meet the veterans and see the presentation, we are just going to be able to make our crafts to send over to the high school to give out,” said kindergarten teacher Jessica Loris.

Despite the changes to the traditional Veterans Day celebration, teachers said the students are still eager to express their love and thankfulness to those who once served our land.

“Thank you, and I love the people that serve our country,” said Kaidon Hall.

Last year, Gautier High was not able to host its traditional breakfast because of the pandemic but instead held a parade to say thank you. This year, there will be a Veterans Day breakfast but meals will be prepared to-go. The high school is inviting veterans to the celebration on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. and they can decorate their vehicles to park on the front lawn.

