Church is turning pumpkins into food for needy families in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a Thanksgiving project, but it has become much more.

When St. Martin High School organized a food pantry for families in need last November, it revealed a need that is constant.

“With the need that we have found through that particular drive, that there was so much need in the St. Martin community among our students, that we said there was no way we would be one-and-done,” explained St. Martin High School Principal Dina Holland. “We just want to close that gap for some families that, you know, that maybe they don’t qualify for government assistance, but they certainly need a little bit of extra help.”

The school now discretely distributes food monthly to at least 25 families with the support of current and former students.

“Sometimes I’ll just arrive on a Monday morning and there will be a delivery from Wal Mart -- unexpected,” she said.

Now Lemoyne Boulevard Baptist Church has become a collection point for the program to coincide with a pumpkin patch staged at the church.

“We’re already promoting the pumpkin patch, why not promote the food pantry with it,” said Wes Martin, youth minister at the church. “Just have a community effort to support the high school and the food pantry that they’ve got going on there.”

Martin said the first weekend of operation brought a strong response from the community for the food drive.

“It’s just really a joy to see the community come out and support as a whole,” he said.

That could give rise to having the church collect food for the pantry year-round.

“That’s a good opportunity for us to continue to have outreach in our local community and the food pantry is a great program to support families in need, and we want to support that effort,” Martin said. “So I definitely think there is an opportunity for us to continue this after the pumpkin patch.”

The St. Martin High students at the church helping with the pumpkin patch didn’t even know the school had a food pantry, but now they are enjoying being a part of both efforts.

“It makes me feel amazing that our school is helping out people who need it,” said Ethan Howell, St. Martin High senior and church member. “No matter their situation, what it could be, as long as we’re helping out. It feels amazing.”

The pumpkin patch is currently scheduled to run through Halloween, but Martin it could stay open longer if they still have gourds to sell.

The pumpkin patch at 15005 Lemoyne Boulevard in St. Martin is open Tuesday through Friday beginning at 3 p.m. On Saturday, they open at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. Closing times will vary with the crowd.

