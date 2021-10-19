Biloxi shooting survivor reflects on near death experience

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost two weeks since gunshots rang out in Biloxi during Cruisin’ the Coast. One man was struck by the flying bullets and is recovering from being shot.

The annual car show is the highlight of the year for Jerry Todd. He’s been bringing his Mustang from Picayune for 25 years. It’s a car he’s had since he was in high school and he loves showing it off.

”It’s just fun meeting people and looking at all the real nice cars,” Todd said.

On the night of Oct. 6, Todd was watching cars on the side of Highway 90 when the fun took an unexpected turn.

”When I first heard it, I knew it wasn’t a car backfiring, it was like a pow, pow, pow. Before we could take cover or doing anything I got hit,” Todd said.

According to police, the gunfire came from two vehicles.

”It’s a miracle I was the only one that got hit with as many shots being fired,” Todd said.

Todd gives credit to a trauma nurse who just happened to be on the scene for saving his life.

”I was bleeding pretty good at the beginning, then when they got me on the ground, put a shirt on my wound, and applied pressure most of the bleeding stopped,” he said.

The search for the shooters continues and according to Biloxi police officials, it is an ongoing investigation.

”We talked to the detectives for about an hour coming back from the hospital and they sounded optimistic and positive they would catch them,” Todd said.

Following the shooting, Todd spent a week in the hospital, but now back home he said he’s improving every day.

”I actually went to the gym today, walked on the treadmill very slow for about ten minutes, and then did some light weights with my legs to try and get some blood flow going,” he said.

While 2021 Cruisin’ the Coast is going to leave a painful memory for Todd, it’s not going to keep this retired coach and grandfather from returning.

”It was just a freak, unexpected accident and I’m not going to live in fear of that happening again. I’m just going to continue living,” he said.

Todd has already pre-registered to bring his car back to Cruisin’ the Coast in 2022.

