Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are evacuating a Biloxi Walmart Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the Walmart Supercenter located on C.T. Switzer Drive.
The building is closed, traffic is being blocked on C.T. Switzer and Walmart Lane, and employees are being evacuated to the parking lot.
We will update this report as more information is made available.
