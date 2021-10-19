WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the Walmart Supercenter located on C.T. Switzer Drive.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are evacuating a Biloxi Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the Walmart Supercenter located on C.T. Switzer Drive.

The building is closed, traffic is being blocked on C.T. Switzer and Walmart Lane, and employees are being evacuated to the parking lot.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Justin Fayard of Gulfport works for a federal contractor and is the sole provider for his...
Gulfport family pushes back against federal vaccination mandate
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
According to an email sent to parents, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi...
Biloxi student found with unloaded gun
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College

Latest News

This year will mark 22 years that College Park elementary has partnered with the Gautier High...
College Park Elementary gets a head start on 22nd annual Veterans Day celebration
From producing and storing more than 2,000 thousand barrels of whiskey to cranking out hand...
Crittenden Distillery keeps business flowing despite challenges
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths...
1,278 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry