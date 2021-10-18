WLOX Careers
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests

The debris coming from the student section included bottles, cans, vape pens, and even an entire bottle of mustard.
Right to Left: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Arrests from multiple law enforcement agencies have started to take place following the chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss football game where debris was thrown from the stands to the field after fans questioned a late call in the game.

The debris coming from the student section included bottles, cans, vape pens, and even an entire bottle of mustard.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records show 18 people were arrested and 47 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is still working to identify which students took part in the chaos that ensued during the game.

Brian Britton Buchanan

Brian Britton Buchanan, from Georgia, was arrested around midnight during the game, according to KPD. This came after an officer observed Buchananon throwing several water bottles on the field. Several people confronted Buchanan afterward but officers said they were able to break them up. Buchanan was then arrested for creating a hazardous or physically offensive condition.

Logan Spell

Logan Spell, from Nashville, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jarod Millsaps of BCSO witnessed Spell throwing a water bottle toward the field near the end of the game. Deputy Millsaps approached and interviewed Spell but he ran as soon as he was questioned. He was apprehended and placed into custody shortly afterward, according to BCSO.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

