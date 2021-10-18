PRCC to open new campus customer service center

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is transforming a former bookstore into a new customer service center.

The old “Wildcat Den” Bookstore in Crosby Hall is being renovated into that new facility.

Administrators say it will be staffed by customer service agents, who will be available to help students in-person, over-the-phone or online.

To make room for the center, the “Wildcat Den” has made a move across campus to the former public relations building.

“We split into two sections,” said Candace Harper, vice-president for enrollment, management and business services at PRCC.

“We have a distribution center, where we have our textbooks, our kits and our print shop, and then we have our merchandise store, which is still named the Wildcat Den. That’s kind of the hub of campus and what students are familiar with.”

For now, the public relations department has relocated to the back of the old bookstore.

