PRCC to host 2nd “Wildcat Experience” for potential new students

The 2nd Wildcat Experience at PRCC is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
The 2nd Wildcat Experience at PRCC is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is preparing to host an open house for hundreds of potential new students later this month.

PRCC’s second “Wildcat Experience” is set for Oct. 28.

It’s a free event for any high school junior or senior in PRCC’s six-county district.

It will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., right before the last home football game of the year.

Students who attend will get free tickets to that game.

“We’re going to have tents and tables set up all around campus and our Centennial Courtyard with different departments on hand to answer any questions any prospective students may have,” said Kari Eve Valence, coordinator of recruitment and marketing for PRCC.

Valence says more than 250 students took part in the first “Wildcat Experience” last spring.

She says more than 100 have already registered for the event on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

