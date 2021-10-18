Pleasant fall weather for Monday

A nice fall-like Monday with cloudy skies early and peeks of sunshine later. Expect chilly morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Should be another nice and pleasantly dry day tomorrow thanks to a high pressure system nearby. But, this high pressure system will slide away from us to the east by midweek. This means we’ll see south wind off of the Gulf for Wednesday and Thursday leading to higher humidity and better chances for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front may arrive around Friday which could bring the return of drier and cooler weather just in time for this upcoming weekend. The tropics are completely quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. It has been almost two weeks since there has been a named system to track in the tropics, with Sam falling apart earlier this month in the Atlantic. And it has been over 35 days since a named storm formed in the Gulf, since Nicholas last month near Louisiana which brought us very heavy rain in Coastal Mississippi. Good news, there no new systems expected to form this week according to the National Hurricane Center. Long-range computer models show no credible or significant tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region through the next ten days. Hurricane season officially ends next month.