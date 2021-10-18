Dealerships adjust to shortage of new cars

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - That global computer chip shortage is still a major challenge for local car dealers as inventories are still pretty low with new automobiles. However, dealerships are being creative with today’s car shoppers.

“It’s unprecedented really,” said Roger Hendon, general manager at Astro Ford in D’Iberville. He said thanks to computer chip shortages and supply issues, most of the new models are either pre-sold or gone quickly.

“We still have the availability, it just takes a little longer. We could usually retail a car, if someone came in and wanted to purchase one, it would take 4-8 weeks to get it. Now that’s being pushed out to 3-6 months,” Hendon added.

What does that mean to you? Well, Hendon said it might actually be a good thing, especially if you have a good trade-in possibility.

“It makes your used car have a lot more value today, so a lot of dealers out there, including us, are selling above sticker, but you’re getting anywhere from $3,000-$6,000 more for your trade, so it’s kind of a wash,” he said.

Over at Butch Oustalet Ford-Lincoln, they’re facing similar challenges. They say their new car inventory is trickling in, but they also have a good selection of used cars.

“We do have a strong inventory of pre-owned, including the top-selling F-150′s. We have a great selection of low mileage 18-21′s, they’re beautiful,” said Mozart Dedeaux, Butch Oustalet marketing director.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.