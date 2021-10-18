WLOX Careers
Another lovely fall day

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’s another mild and crisp day along the coast. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon with a little more sun this afternoon. The humidity will stay low today, and we won’t see any rain. Tonight will be cool and refreshing. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs near 80, and we’ll feel the humidity increase by the end of the day. Isolated showers are possible, but we’ll have a much better chance for rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers are possible, and it will be muggy with highs in the low 80s. A few showers may linger into Friday. Highs will stay in the low 80s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

